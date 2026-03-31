Woman shot during argument in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was hospitalized after being shot Monday night in Jacksonville’s Springfield area. Police were called to the 400 block of W. 16th Street at about 8:30 p.m. and found the victim, a woman in her 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and her injuries were characterized as, “life-threatening,” a Jacksonville police news release states. A suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were arguing before the shots were fired.

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