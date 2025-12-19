First Alert Weather: Cold front bringing drier air and sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re tracking a milder Friday morning, with temperatures in the 60s ahead of a passing cold front.

A few showers are possible through 9 a.m. before sunny skies prevail before lunchtime.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon.

Expect clear skies Friday evening, with temperatures cooling off into the 50s and 40s after sunset.

Saturday morning starts off chilly in the 40s and some 30s well inland. Inland patchy frost possible is in inland southeast Georgia.

The weekend will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, chilly mornings and afternoons in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: AM passing shower. Late morning sunshine lasting through the day. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. LOW: 40 (30s well inland)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 42/72

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 50/67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 50/73

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 50/73

