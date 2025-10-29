First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Brief, light showers will precede a cold front this evening with temps. by morning, much cooler – near 50 degrees.
- Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy & cooler but nice with highs near 70 & lows tomorrow night in the 40s inland.
- Friday through the weekend will feature some quintessential autumn weather with mild days & cool to chilly nights. Highs will be near 70 Friday & Saturday & the mid 70s by Sunday, with lows in the 30s & 40s inland to the 50s at the beaches. Plenty of sun each day.
- The next front arrives Monday with a few showers.
Tropics:
Melissa is a Cat. 2 moving through the Bahamas & will reach very near Bermuda by Thu. night, then lose tropical characteristics by Friday, becoming an ocean storm over the North Atlantic – no local impacts. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Brief light evening showers will spread west to east then partly cloudy. Low: 51
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 70
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 43
- HALLOWEEN: Sunny. High: 70
- SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 56/73
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73