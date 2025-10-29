Local

First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in Wednesday night

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Brief, light showers will precede a cold front this evening with temps. by morning, much cooler – near 50 degrees.
  • Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy & cooler but nice with highs near 70 & lows tomorrow night in the 40s inland.
  • Friday through the weekend will feature some quintessential autumn weather with mild days & cool to chilly nights.  Highs will be near 70 Friday & Saturday & the mid 70s by Sunday, with lows in the 30s & 40s inland to the 50s at the beaches.  Plenty of sun each day.
  • The next front arrives Monday with a few showers.

Tropics:

Melissa is a Cat. 2 moving through the Bahamas & will reach very near Bermuda by Thu. night, then lose tropical characteristics by Friday, becoming an ocean storm over the North Atlantic – no local impacts. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Brief light evening showers will spread west to east then partly cloudy. Low: 51
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler.  High: 70
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 43
  • HALLOWEEN: Sunny. High: 70
  • SATURDAY: Sunny.  41/71
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny.  48/73
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers.  56/73
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.  52/72
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73
