First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Brief, light showers will precede a cold front this evening with temps. by morning, much cooler – near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy & cooler but nice with highs near 70 & lows tomorrow night in the 40s inland.

Friday through the weekend will feature some quintessential autumn weather with mild days & cool to chilly nights. Highs will be near 70 Friday & Saturday & the mid 70s by Sunday, with lows in the 30s & 40s inland to the 50s at the beaches. Plenty of sun each day.

The next front arrives Monday with a few showers.

Tropics:

Melissa is a Cat. 2 moving through the Bahamas & will reach very near Bermuda by Thu. night, then lose tropical characteristics by Friday, becoming an ocean storm over the North Atlantic – no local impacts. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

