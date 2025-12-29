First Alert Weather: Cold front later today to bring much colder weather tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and some dense fog southwest of Jacksonville.
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland areas of north Florida until 5 AM (ending earlier than normal).
- One final mild day with highs in the middle to upper 70s today ahead of a cold front.
- The cold front will pass this afternoon with additional clouds and a few brief showers.
- Temperatures will plummet tonight into the 30s areawide, with a light freeze expected inland.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning.
- Highs Tuesday will be mainly in the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
- Skies clear Tuesday night and temperatures drop to their coldest of the week—into the 20s—by Wednesday morning.
- New Year’s plans will be dry and clear but cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s by midnight 1/1. Bundle up!
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, brief afternoon shower. HIGH: 77
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. LOW: 34
TUESDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 34/55
NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 29/59
NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/66
