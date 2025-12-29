Local

First Alert Weather: Cold front later today to bring much colder weather tonight

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and some dense fog southwest of Jacksonville.

  • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland areas of north Florida until 5 AM (ending earlier than normal).
  • One final mild day with highs in the middle to upper 70s today ahead of a cold front.
  • The cold front will pass this afternoon with additional clouds and a few brief showers.
  • Temperatures will plummet tonight into the 30s areawide, with a light freeze expected inland.
  • Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning.
  • Highs Tuesday will be mainly in the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
  • Skies clear Tuesday night and temperatures drop to their coldest of the week—into the 20s—by Wednesday morning.
  • New Year’s plans will be dry and clear but cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s by midnight 1/1. Bundle up!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, brief afternoon shower. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. LOW: 34

TUESDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 34/55

NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 29/59

NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/66

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 29, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read