First Alert Weather: Cold front later today to bring much colder weather tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and some dense fog southwest of Jacksonville.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland areas of north Florida until 5 AM (ending earlier than normal).

One final mild day with highs in the middle to upper 70s today ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will pass this afternoon with additional clouds and a few brief showers.

Temperatures will plummet tonight into the 30s areawide, with a light freeze expected inland.

Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be mainly in the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Skies clear Tuesday night and temperatures drop to their coldest of the week—into the 20s—by Wednesday morning.

New Year’s plans will be dry and clear but cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s by midnight 1/1. Bundle up!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, brief afternoon shower. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. LOW: 34

TUESDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 34/55

NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 29/59

NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/66

