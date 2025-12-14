First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through area, frigid temperatures and strong winds for Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: We are in the upper 70s! Cloud cover is increasing as a cold front makes its way across our area.
- We are going to go from the upper 70s to the 30s in about a 12-hour span.
- TONIGHT: It is going to be WINDY with winds out of the northwest overnight. At the beaches, gusts will be around 40 mph.
- TOMORROW MORNING:
- Hard freezes (<27°F) for inland SE Georgia. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper teens Monday morning.
- Light freezes (
- Onshore winds keep the beaches in the 40s. But, when you factor in the wind, it’ll feel much colder.
- We will start to warm up on Tuesday. The warming trend sticks around through the week.
- Christmas week will feature warmer-than-average temperatures across the majority of the US. 12-hour
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Windy and cold. LOW: 34 (20s in SE GA).
- TOMORROW: Breezy and cold. Feeling like the 40s throughout the day. HIGH: 51
- TUE: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and starting to warm up. 37/63
- WED: Mostly cloudy. 45/69
- THU: Partly cloudy. 52/73
- FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/74
- SAT: Partly cloudy. 49/72
- SUN: Mostly cloudy and mild. 53/75
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood