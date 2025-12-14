First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through area, frigid temperatures and strong winds for Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: We are in the upper 70s! Cloud cover is increasing as a cold front makes its way across our area.

We are going to go from the upper 70s to the 30s in about a 12-hour span.

TONIGHT: It is going to be WINDY with winds out of the northwest overnight. At the beaches, gusts will be around 40 mph.

TOMORROW MORNING:

Hard freezes (<27°F) for inland SE Georgia. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper teens Monday morning.



Light freezes (



Onshore winds keep the beaches in the 40s. But, when you factor in the wind, it’ll feel much colder.

We will start to warm up on Tuesday. The warming trend sticks around through the week.

Christmas week will feature warmer-than-average temperatures across the majority of the US. 12-hour

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Windy and cold. LOW: 34 (20s in SE GA).

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold. Feeling like the 40s throughout the day. HIGH: 51

TUE: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and starting to warm up. 37/63

WED: Mostly cloudy. 45/69

THU: Partly cloudy. 52/73

FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/74

SAT: Partly cloudy. 49/72

SUN: Mostly cloudy and mild. 53/75

