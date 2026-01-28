First Alert Weather: Cold morning with increasing clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Frost likely on many windshields this AM

Widespread freeze this morning through 8 - 9 am.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 50s in Jacksonville.

Some spots SW of JAX will try to make a run at 60 degrees

Widespread inland frost/freeze tonight

20s and lower 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast.

Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

Inland freezes continue into Friday, take a break Saturday, and return Sunday

First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.

for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions. A few showers arrive Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A flurry is possible Saturday evening; however no accumulations are forecast.

Temperatures fall through the afternoon on Saturday.

TODAY: Widespread inland morning frost/freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 54

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 29

THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 29/54

FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 35/61

SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. An evening sprinkle/flurry. 39/47 (falling in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/44 (record: 24 - 1977)

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 25/58

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️