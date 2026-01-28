First Alert Weather: Cold morning with increasing clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
- Frost likely on many windshields this AM
- Widespread freeze this morning through 8 - 9 am.
- Highs will reach the lower to mid 50s in Jacksonville.
- Some spots SW of JAX will try to make a run at 60 degrees
- Widespread inland frost/freeze tonight
- 20s and lower 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast.
- Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
- Inland freezes continue into Friday, take a break Saturday, and return Sunday
- First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.
- A few showers arrive Friday night into early Saturday morning.
- A flurry is possible Saturday evening; however no accumulations are forecast.
- Temperatures fall through the afternoon on Saturday.
TODAY: Widespread inland morning frost/freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 54
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 29
THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 29/54
FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 35/61
SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. An evening sprinkle/flurry. 39/47 (falling in the afternoon)
SUNDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/44 (record: 24 - 1977)
MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)
TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 25/58
