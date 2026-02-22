First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures tumble in with a high wildfire risk

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- After some clouds and spotty showers this morning, it’s sunny & windy
- A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of the local area through tonight
- There have been at least two wildfires northwest of Jax this afternoon
- The biggest one is just on the outskirts of Folkston in SE GA, smoke can be seen from Jax
- Temperatures will steadily fall this evening & tonight
- Jacksonville and spots north & west of the Metro will get down to freezing
- Frost grows widespread across the area Monday night with a hard freeze inland
- There will still be some frost Tuesday night, but temperatures start to warm up a bit
- Daytime highs go from the chilly 50s on Monday to the pleasant 70s starting Wednesday
- A fast-moving and weak front brings the next chance for rain late Thursday & Friday morning
- Rain amounts don’t look impressive and this rain won’t help the drought/wildfire conditions much
- Wildfire danger will remain elevated all week long
- And we can’t forget about the pollen, little rain will keep the counts high all week
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Inland Freezes. Low: 32
MONDAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 53
TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny. 28/56
WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Inland Freeze. Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 35/72
THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. 46/78
FRIDAY: AM Shower, Partly Sunny. 56/76
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/75
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 54/75
