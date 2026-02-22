First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures tumble in with a high wildfire risk

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

After some clouds and spotty showers this morning, it’s sunny & windy

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of the local area through tonight

is in effect for most of the local area through tonight There have been at least two wildfires northwest of Jax this afternoon

The biggest one is just on the outskirts of Folkston in SE GA, smoke can be seen from Jax

Temperatures will steadily fall this evening & tonight

Jacksonville and spots north & west of the Metro will get down to freezing

Frost grows widespread across the area Monday night with a hard freeze inland

There will still be some frost Tuesday night, but temperatures start to warm up a bit

Daytime highs go from the chilly 50s on Monday to the pleasant 70s starting Wednesday

A fast-moving and weak front brings the next chance for rain late Thursday & Friday morning

Rain amounts don’t look impressive and this rain won’t help the drought/wildfire conditions much

Wildfire danger will remain elevated all week long

And we can’t forget about the pollen, little rain will keep the counts high all week

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Inland Freezes. Low: 32

MONDAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 53

TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Inland Freeze. Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 35/72

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. 46/78

FRIDAY: AM Shower, Partly Sunny. 56/76

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/75

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 54/75

