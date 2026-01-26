Local

First Alert Weather: A cold week ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • This week will be cold with frost & freezes each night/early morning.  The coldest nights – which will include widespread freeze & frost conditions all the way to the beaches – will be tonight/early Tue. & tomorrow night/early Wed.  Freezing temps. will mostly be inland early Thu./early Fri. & early Sat.  A good deal of sun each day, but highs will only top out in the 50s.
  • A Saturday storm system will bring clouds & some light rain, followed by yet another round of very cold temps. with a widespread freeze & frost early Sunday & early Monday with near record lows in the low to mid 20s.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear with a widespread freeze & frost. Low: 24 (record=17/1940)
  • TUESDAY: Sunny but cold. High: 49
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with another widespread frost & freeze. Low: 25
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54
  • THURSDAY: Inland freeze early… mostly sunny. 29/54
  • FRIDAY: Some inland frost early… partly cloudy.  32/58
  • SATURDAY: Cloudy & cold with some light rain at times.  32/47
  • SUNDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… partly cloudy, breezy & cold. 24/47 (record=24/1977)
  • MONDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… sunny. 22/50 (record=23/1979)

