First Alert Weather: A cold week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

This week will be cold with frost & freezes each night/early morning. The coldest nights – which will include widespread freeze & frost conditions all the way to the beaches – will be tonight/early Tue. & tomorrow night/early Wed. Freezing temps. will mostly be inland early Thu./early Fri. & early Sat. A good deal of sun each day, but highs will only top out in the 50s.

A Saturday storm system will bring clouds & some light rain, followed by yet another round of very cold temps. with a widespread freeze & frost early Sunday & early Monday with near record lows in the low to mid 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a widespread freeze & frost. Low: 24 (record=17/1940)

TUESDAY: Sunny but cold. High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with another widespread frost & freeze. Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54

THURSDAY: Inland freeze early… mostly sunny. 29/54

FRIDAY: Some inland frost early… partly cloudy. 32/58

SATURDAY: Cloudy & cold with some light rain at times. 32/47

SUNDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… partly cloudy, breezy & cold. 24/47 (record=24/1977)

MONDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… sunny. 22/50 (record=23/1979)

