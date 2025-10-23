First Alert Weather: Cool evening on tap, still dry into parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset
- 50s in the morning inland and lower 60s along the coast in NE Florida
- Dry day tomorrow
- Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow
- Turning breezy over the weekend as local nor’easter conditions set up.
- NE winds over the weekend with rough ocean conditions
- Winds gusting 30+ mph along the coast
- Only an isolated shower is possible on Sunday
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Melissa is meandering in the Central Caribbean
- Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend
- Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward the next several days
- Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica, Cuba & Hispaniola
- Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm
- Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.
- There are currently no other active storms
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Cool. LOW: 53
- TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 80
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. 62/80
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 66/77
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/76
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny & cooler. 55/70