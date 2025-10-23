First Alert Weather: Cool evening on tap, still dry into parts of the weekend

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset
  • 50s in the morning inland and lower 60s along the coast in NE Florida
  • Dry day tomorrow
  • Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow
  • Turning breezy over the weekend as local nor’easter conditions set up.
    • NE winds over the weekend with rough ocean conditions
    • Winds gusting 30+ mph along the coast
  • Only an isolated shower is possible on Sunday

Tropics:

  • Tropical Storm Melissa is meandering in the Central Caribbean
  • Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend
  • Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward the next several days
  • Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica, Cuba & Hispaniola
  • Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm
  • Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.
  • There are currently no other active storms
  • More: Talking the Tropics with Mike

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Cool. LOW: 53
  • TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 80
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. 62/80
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 66/77
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/76
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny & cooler. 55/70
