First Alert Weather: Cool start, warmer afternoons on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Thursday / Friday / Saturday.

High wildfire risk continues this week.

No significant rainfall over at least the next 5 days.

A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.

Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.

Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Isolated late day shower possible. 59/83

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers early, turning breezy. 57/70

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. 38/59

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️