First Alert Weather: Cool start, warmer afternoons on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning.
- Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s.
- Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
- Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Thursday / Friday / Saturday.
- High wildfire risk continues this week.
- No significant rainfall over at least the next 5 days.
- A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.
- Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.
- Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. 50/79
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/80
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Isolated late day shower possible. 59/83
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers early, turning breezy. 57/70
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. 38/59
