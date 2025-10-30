First Alert Weather: Cooler than average mornings and afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 50s around Jacksonville, upper 40s well inland for the AM commute.

Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today.

Overnight lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s in Duval county away from the coast. Upper 40s to lower 50s at the beaches.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.

FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.

Still dry into Sunday before a few more showers arrive Monday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 2 hurricane pulling away from the Bahamas this morning

Melissa will go just west of Bermuda tonight. Hurricane warning up for Bermuda.

There will be no local impacts.

There are no other areas to watch.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 43

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 43/70

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A few showers. 56/73

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️