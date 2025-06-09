First Alert Weather: Daily afternoon storms through this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm and muggy evening, with early chances for showers.

Notes from the meteorologist:

A few showers and storms are possible through the 5-6 pm timeframe in NE Florida mainly north of I-10.

Showers and storms in SE Georgia could bring gusty winds through 6 pm.

Warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the 80s.

We drop down to the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.

Showers and storms will redevelop by midday to the west of Jacksonville and spread east through 2-4 pm Tuesday.

Storms that do form will be capable of brief torrential rain, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Wednesday and Thursday look to feature the most storms across our area with an active sea breeze.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with an isolated storm early. LOW: 76

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️