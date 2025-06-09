Local

First Alert Weather: Daily afternoon storms through this week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm and muggy evening, with early chances for showers.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • A few showers and storms are possible through the 5-6 pm timeframe in NE Florida mainly north of I-10.
  • Showers and storms in SE Georgia could bring gusty winds through 6 pm.
  • Warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the 80s.
  • We drop down to the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.
  • Showers and storms will redevelop by midday to the west of Jacksonville and spread east through 2-4 pm Tuesday.
  • Storms that do form will be capable of brief torrential rain, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
  • Wednesday and Thursday look to feature the most storms across our area with an active sea breeze.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with an isolated storm early. LOW: 76
  • TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. High: 94
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 72/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 73/91
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/91
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/91
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/93

