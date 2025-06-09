First Alert Weather: Daily afternoon storms through this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm and muggy evening, with early chances for showers.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- A few showers and storms are possible through the 5-6 pm timeframe in NE Florida mainly north of I-10.
- Showers and storms in SE Georgia could bring gusty winds through 6 pm.
- Warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the 80s.
- We drop down to the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.
- Showers and storms will redevelop by midday to the west of Jacksonville and spread east through 2-4 pm Tuesday.
- Storms that do form will be capable of brief torrential rain, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
- Wednesday and Thursday look to feature the most storms across our area with an active sea breeze.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with an isolated storm early. LOW: 76
- TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. High: 94
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 72/92
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 73/91
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/91
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/91
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/92
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/93
