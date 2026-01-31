FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic freeze arrives Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Late Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday are First Alert Weather Days.

Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

An Arctic cold front will move across our local area late Saturday morning, allowing temperatures to drop through the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall below freezing area-wide shortly after sunset.

A bitterly cold night is underway, with a hard freeze expected for everyone. Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens/low 20s.

As low pressure develops offshore, local winds will sharply increase Saturday afternoon/evening. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph along the coast.

By early Sunday, feels like temperatures/wind chills will range from 7-12°F.

As low pressure develops offshore, wrap-around moisture may produce a few quick snow showers across Brantley, Pierce, Glynn, and Camden counties in southeast Georgia.

A few snow flurries are not out of the question for coastal northeast Florida late Saturday evening.

Sunday morning will be the coldest Donna Marathon ever.

Another widespread freeze is expected Monday morning, but with less wind.

Temperatures gradually warm up back into the low 60s by Tuesday and the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday.

Bottom line: This cold is dangerous for vulnerable populations. Prepare your home for a long-duration hard freeze by covering exposed pipes, protecting plants, ensuring outdoor pets are safe and warm, and practicing space heater safety.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Becoming windy and cold in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon/evening snow showers possible, mainly for SE Georgia. HIGH: 50, falling through the 30s by late afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Bitterly cold and windy. LOW: 21, wind chills 7-12°

SUNDAY: Bitterly cold morning, sunny. 21/41 (Record: 24 - 1977)

MONDAY: Bitterly cold morning, sunny. 22/53 (Record: 23 - 1979)

TUESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, mostly sunny. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: Light inland frost early, then warmer with afternoon clouds. 34/66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 43/60

FRIDAY: Inland frost/freeze, partly to mostly sunny. 33/65

