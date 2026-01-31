FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic freeze arrives Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Late Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday are First Alert Weather Days.
- Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
- An Arctic cold front will move across our local area late Saturday morning, allowing temperatures to drop through the afternoon.
- Temperatures will fall below freezing area-wide shortly after sunset.
- A bitterly cold night is underway, with a hard freeze expected for everyone. Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens/low 20s.
- As low pressure develops offshore, local winds will sharply increase Saturday afternoon/evening. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph along the coast.
- By early Sunday, feels like temperatures/wind chills will range from 7-12°F.
- As low pressure develops offshore, wrap-around moisture may produce a few quick snow showers across Brantley, Pierce, Glynn, and Camden counties in southeast Georgia.
- A few snow flurries are not out of the question for coastal northeast Florida late Saturday evening.
- Sunday morning will be the coldest Donna Marathon ever.
- Another widespread freeze is expected Monday morning, but with less wind.
- Temperatures gradually warm up back into the low 60s by Tuesday and the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday.
- Bottom line: This cold is dangerous for vulnerable populations. Prepare your home for a long-duration hard freeze by covering exposed pipes, protecting plants, ensuring outdoor pets are safe and warm, and practicing space heater safety.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Becoming windy and cold in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon/evening snow showers possible, mainly for SE Georgia. HIGH: 50, falling through the 30s by late afternoon.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Bitterly cold and windy. LOW: 21, wind chills 7-12°
SUNDAY: Bitterly cold morning, sunny. 21/41 (Record: 24 - 1977)
MONDAY: Bitterly cold morning, sunny. 22/53 (Record: 23 - 1979)
TUESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, mostly sunny. 28/61
WEDNESDAY: Light inland frost early, then warmer with afternoon clouds. 34/66
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 43/60
FRIDAY: Inland frost/freeze, partly to mostly sunny. 33/65
