Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitterly cold morning

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning, temperatures are in the low-mid 20s areawide with feels-like temperatures ranging from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Wind gusts are still exceeding 25 mph at times.
  • Dangerous cold will continue for several hours after sunrise on Sunday, with temperatures that will likely stay below freezing through mid-day despite full sunshine.
  • Feels like temperatures are likely to stay in the teens for much of the Donna races in the morning.
  • Wind will gradually diminish in the afternoon, and another bitterly cold night is expected, with an area-wide hard freeze expected Monday morning again. 
  • Fortunately, Monday morning will feature much less wind, but it will still be very cold.
  • Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.
  • A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.
  • Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Bitter cold AM freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 22 (Record: 23 - 1979)

MONDAY: Sunny. 22/50

TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 34/66

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/62

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 1, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read