FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitterly cold morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning, temperatures are in the low-mid 20s areawide with feels-like temperatures ranging from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Wind gusts are still exceeding 25 mph at times.
- Dangerous cold will continue for several hours after sunrise on Sunday, with temperatures that will likely stay below freezing through mid-day despite full sunshine.
- Feels like temperatures are likely to stay in the teens for much of the Donna races in the morning.
- Wind will gradually diminish in the afternoon, and another bitterly cold night is expected, with an area-wide hard freeze expected Monday morning again.
- Fortunately, Monday morning will feature much less wind, but it will still be very cold.
- Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.
- A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.
- Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Bitter cold AM freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 41
SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 22 (Record: 23 - 1979)
MONDAY: Sunny. 22/50
TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/61
WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 34/66
THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/62
