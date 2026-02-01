FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitterly cold morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning, temperatures are in the low-mid 20s areawide with feels-like temperatures ranging from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Wind gusts are still exceeding 25 mph at times.

Dangerous cold will continue for several hours after sunrise on Sunday, with temperatures that will likely stay below freezing through mid-day despite full sunshine.

Feels like temperatures are likely to stay in the teens for much of the Donna races in the morning.

Wind will gradually diminish in the afternoon, and another bitterly cold night is expected, with an area-wide hard freeze expected Monday morning again.

Fortunately, Monday morning will feature much less wind, but it will still be very cold.

Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.

A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.

Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Bitter cold AM freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 22 (Record: 23 - 1979)

MONDAY: Sunny. 22/50

TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 34/66

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/62

