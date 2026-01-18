FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Drying out with a widespread freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the first alert weather team:
- The rain is continuing to move out from west to east. Temperatures are cooling off quickly and we are in the mid 40s.
- It is going to be breezy for the rest of Sunday evening. The sky will gradually clear out, and winds will die down after midnight
- COLD start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Subfreezing temperatures will extend all the way to the beaches. A freeze warning is in effect for our entire viewing area.
- A sunny sky on Monday will help to warm us up to the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs.
- Another frost/freeze across the area on Tuesday.
- We will start to warm up on Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the mid 60s.
- A stray shower is possible on Thursday. But, it looks like a dry week for the most part until we get to next weekend.
First Alert Weather 7-Day Forecast:
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky, breezy and COLD. LOW: 27
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Frost/freeze, then sunny and cold. HIGH: 56
TUESDAY: Frost/freeze to start the day. Mostly sunny. 30/56
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warming up.35/66
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a stray shower. 50/65
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 45/68
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50/68
SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. 48/59
