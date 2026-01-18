FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Drying out with a widespread freeze

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the first alert weather team:

  • The rain is continuing to move out from west to east. Temperatures are cooling off quickly and we are in the mid 40s.
  • It is going to be breezy for the rest of Sunday evening. The sky will gradually clear out, and winds will die down after midnight
  • COLD start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Subfreezing temperatures will extend all the way to the beaches. A freeze warning is in effect for our entire viewing area.
  • A sunny sky on Monday will help to warm us up to the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs.
  • Another frost/freeze across the area on Tuesday.
  • We will start to warm up on Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the mid 60s.
  • A stray shower is possible on Thursday. But, it looks like a dry week for the most part until we get to next weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky, breezy and COLD. LOW: 27

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Frost/freeze, then sunny and cold. HIGH: 56

TUESDAY: Frost/freeze to start the day. Mostly sunny. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warming up.35/66

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a stray shower. 50/65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 45/68

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50/68

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. 48/59

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 18, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

