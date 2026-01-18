FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Drying out with a widespread freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the first alert weather team:

The rain is continuing to move out from west to east. Temperatures are cooling off quickly and we are in the mid 40s.

It is going to be breezy for the rest of Sunday evening. The sky will gradually clear out, and winds will die down after midnight

COLD start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Subfreezing temperatures will extend all the way to the beaches. A freeze warning is in effect for our entire viewing area.

A sunny sky on Monday will help to warm us up to the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs.

Another frost/freeze across the area on Tuesday.

We will start to warm up on Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the mid 60s.

A stray shower is possible on Thursday. But, it looks like a dry week for the most part until we get to next weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky, breezy and COLD. LOW: 27

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Frost/freeze, then sunny and cold. HIGH: 56

TUESDAY: Frost/freeze to start the day. Mostly sunny. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warming up.35/66

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a stray shower. 50/65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 45/68

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50/68

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. 48/59

