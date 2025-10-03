FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Nor’easter brings heavy rain and wind for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday and Sunday due to a local nor’easter in our area.

A “local nor’easter” will continue now all the way through the weekend.

Scattered showers rolling off the Atlantic this weekend.

It won’t rain all day, but pockets of impactful downpours.

East winds today at 15-20 mph with higher gusts closer to the coast.

Scattered showers continue through the day today.

Keep the umbrellas handy!

Rainfall through early next week: Expect bands of heavy rain at times + gusty winds. Rain will be heaviest closer to the coast with as much as 2-4”, locally 5”+ from I-95 to the beaches… 2-3” Highway 301 to I-95… & generally an inch or less, locally 1-2” west of Highway 301.

Poor beach conditions with wind gusts of 30+ mph, rough seas & surf, a high rip current risk + some beach erosion.

Some minor to moderate flooding will occur at times of high tide for the beaches, intracoastal, St. Johns River & its tributaries. (2.0 -2.5 ft+)

Temperatures will remain mild but with high humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.

