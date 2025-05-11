Local

First Alert Weather Day for more rounds of storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to more storms expected in our area.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, humid, with heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 68

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning is muggy, with temperatures largely in the 70s and some 60s well inland.
  • It is a mostly dry start to Mother’s Day, and there will be several dry hours on Sunday, especially in the morning.
  • Through the afternoon and evening, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to expand in coverage and intensity across essentially the entire viewing area.
  • Like Saturday, a few strong storms are possible. Localized flooding will be possible, too.
  • Rain and storms will remain possible through Sunday night and into Monday.
  • We quickly dry out by Wednesday, with near-record heat later in the week.

Here’s your First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, heavy showers and thunderstorms. 68/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 63/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very hot. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 11, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

