FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 60s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
** Some rain for the first time in a long time **
- An approaching front will bring some light rain to the area Monday night and scattered showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday. The best chance for significant rain in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia will be north and northwest of Jacksonville across Southeast Georgia, where a half inch to an inch of rain will be possible. Most of northeast Florida is likely to see less than a half inch of rain… and less than a quarter of an inch in many areas, especially near/south of I-10, where rainfall will be lighter and more scattered overall. Little change in temperatures tonight in the 60s with highs Tuesday in the 70s.
- Skies will clear Tuesday night as the frontal system moves away, followed by a couple of cooler days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.
- Another front approaches by the weekend with a shot at some rain Saturday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 63
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 67
THURSDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 42/67
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 46/70
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 54/73
SUNDAY: Clouds and showers. 53/70
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 49/69
