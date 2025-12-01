FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 60s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** Some rain for the first time in a long time **

An approaching front will bring some light rain to the area Monday night and scattered showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday. The best chance for significant rain in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia will be north and northwest of Jacksonville across Southeast Georgia, where a half inch to an inch of rain will be possible. Most of northeast Florida is likely to see less than a half inch of rain… and less than a quarter of an inch in many areas, especially near/south of I-10, where rainfall will be lighter and more scattered overall. Little change in temperatures tonight in the 60s with highs Tuesday in the 70s.

Skies will clear Tuesday night as the frontal system moves away, followed by a couple of cooler days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

Another front approaches by the weekend with a shot at some rain Saturday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 42/67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 46/70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 54/73

SUNDAY: Clouds and showers. 53/70

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 49/69

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️