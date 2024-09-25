First Alert Weather Day: Outer impacts from Helene for NE Florida, SE Georgia through Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday, when Hurricane Helene’s impacts on our area will be greatest.

Here’s what you need to know about Helene:

The storm is steadily gaining strength near the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula not far from Cancun.

More rapid strengthening Wednesday night/Thursday, taking the hurricane to at least a Category 3.

Landfall will be along the eastern Panhandle/Florida Big Bend Thursday evening, 150-200 miles west of Jacksonville.

Local impacts: Some heavy rain, gusty winds, a few tornadoes primarily from midnight Thursday to about 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Local impacts do not look to be a lot except for any neighborhoods that may be hit by a tornado or an isolated tree that may fall on a home.

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia has dried out some from the first two weeks of this month, but still soggy.

This will be the third hurricane at or near the Big Bend since late August 2023 -- a rare feat (Idalia, Debby, now Helene).

This will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this season, second for Florida (the other was Debby).

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, mostly dry and with infrastructure in good shape. Most businesses that can and want to open will be open.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night, though not directly caused by Helene.

Bands of heavy rain & storms will rotate northward across the area Thursday through Thu. night – this will be outer bands from Helene with heavy rain at times, isolated tornadoes & gusty winds.

Our local weather will rapidly improve Friday with sun and a gusty breeze out of the west.

Tropics: Hurricane Helene will make landfall Thursday night in the Eastern Florida Panhandle then moving into Georgia & Tennessee producing flooding rain, high winds & tornadoes. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

