FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday flurries make way for brutal cold

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Some folks saw some snow flying Saturday afternoon!
- The First Alert Weather Team has received numerous reports of snow this afternoon
- Including St. Simons Island, GA & Fernandina Beach, FL - flurries at the beaches!
- Flurries will exit the area this evening & tonight and then it gets COLD
- Temps will fall below freezing before midnight Saturday night and stay there until late morning Sunday
- Feels like temps will be in the single digits and teens
- Bundle up and stay warm!
- While Sunday will be sunny, temperatures will struggle to even get into the 40s - it will be 10-20 degrees below average
- Record lows will be challenged, if not shattered, both Sunday and Monday mornings
- Temps mild out a bit as we move into next week, but we still have some mornings below freezing
- Some rain tracks across the area late Wednesday into Thursday (no, it won’t snow)
TONIGHT: Windy & Bitter Cold. Low: 21 (Record: 24 - 1977)
TOMORROW: Sunny, Breezy & Cold. High: 41 (Record Lowest: 42 - 1900)
MONDAY: Bitter Cold AM. Sunny & Cold. 22/50 (Record: 23 - 1979)
TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 28/61
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost. Turning Cloudy. 34/66
THURSDAY: Showers Early, Turning Partly Sunny. 43/57
FRIDAY: AM Inland Frost. Mostly Sunny. 33/65
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/62
