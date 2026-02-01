FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday flurries make way for brutal cold

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Some folks saw some snow flying Saturday afternoon!

The First Alert Weather Team has received numerous reports of snow this afternoon

Including St. Simons Island, GA & Fernandina Beach, FL - flurries at the beaches!

Flurries will exit the area this evening & tonight and then it gets COLD

Temps will fall below freezing before midnight Saturday night and stay there until late morning Sunday

Feels like temps will be in the single digits and teens

Bundle up and stay warm!

While Sunday will be sunny, temperatures will struggle to even get into the 40s - it will be 10-20 degrees below average

Record lows will be challenged, if not shattered, both Sunday and Monday mornings

Temps mild out a bit as we move into next week, but we still have some mornings below freezing

Some rain tracks across the area late Wednesday into Thursday (no, it won’t snow)

TONIGHT: Windy & Bitter Cold. Low: 21 (Record: 24 - 1977)

TOMORROW: Sunny, Breezy & Cold. High: 41 (Record Lowest: 42 - 1900)

MONDAY: Bitter Cold AM. Sunny & Cold. 22/50 (Record: 23 - 1979)

TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 28/61

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost. Turning Cloudy. 34/66

THURSDAY: Showers Early, Turning Partly Sunny. 43/57

FRIDAY: AM Inland Frost. Mostly Sunny. 33/65

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/62

