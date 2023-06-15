FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe T-storm watch canceled, flood advisories remain for some of the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the third day in a row that Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have been pounded by heavy rain and storms.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
All of our viewing area has had rain and storms today and a severe thunderstorm watch was set to be in effect for portions of the area until 6 p.m., but was canceled around 4:30 p.m.
Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said flood advisories and warnings remain in effect for parts of Duval, Baker, Columbia, Charlton, and Ware counties.
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
Here’s what Buresh said we can expect:
- Thursday’s storms and heavy rain are the most widespread of the past three days of storms.
- Wind gusts of up to 50 mph and lots of lightning.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
- Rainfall amounts averaging 1-2″ so far, but more is on the way.
- Areas of street and small stream flooding/ponding of water.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️