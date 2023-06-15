FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe T-storm watch canceled, flood advisories remain for some of the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the third day in a row that Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have been pounded by heavy rain and storms.

All of our viewing area has had rain and storms today and a severe thunderstorm watch was set to be in effect for portions of the area until 6 p.m., but was canceled around 4:30 p.m.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said flood advisories and warnings remain in effect for parts of Duval, Baker, Columbia, Charlton, and Ware counties.

Here’s what Buresh said we can expect:

Thursday’s storms and heavy rain are the most widespread of the past three days of storms.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph and lots of lightning.

Rainfall amounts averaging 1-2″ so far, but more is on the way.

Areas of street and small stream flooding/ponding of water.

