FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and hot Saturday, cooler weather Sunday, and into next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Patchy fog to start out the day with mild temperatures in the 60s.
- A lot of sunshine and WARM temperatures Saturday. Expecting a high of 85° in Jacksonville today (record- 82° - 1957)
- It’ll be in the upper 70s at the beaches.
- Isolated showers across the area on Sunday morning as a cold front moves through.
- It is going to be noticeably windy and cloudy on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 60s throughout the day.
- JAGS GAME: There will be a few light showers around in the morning for tailgating. But it will be dry for kickoff. It’ll be cloudy and breezy.
- COLD by Monday morning with an inland freeze. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s.
- Next storm system will arrive late on Wednesday bringing rain and another shot of really cold temps by the end of the week.
SATURDAY: Morning fog, mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 (record: 82- 1957)
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers around before sunrise. LOW: 60
SUN: A few morning showers. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 65
MON: Inland freeze. Mostly cloudy. 35/54
TUE: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. 35/62
WED: Cloudy with showers late in the day. 45/65
THURS: Clearing sky and turning much colder. 42/53
FRI: Mostly sunny and cold. 31/53
