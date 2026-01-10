Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and hot Saturday, cooler weather Sunday, and into next week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Patchy fog to start out the day with mild temperatures in the 60s.
  • A lot of sunshine and WARM temperatures Saturday. Expecting a high of 85° in Jacksonville today (record- 82° - 1957)
  • It’ll be in the upper 70s at the beaches. 
  • Isolated showers across the area on Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. 
  • It is going to be noticeably windy and cloudy on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 60s throughout the day. 
  • JAGS GAME: There will be a few light showers around in the morning for tailgating. But it will be dry for kickoff. It’ll be cloudy and breezy. 
  • COLD by Monday morning with an inland freeze. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s. 
  • Next storm system will arrive late on Wednesday bringing rain and another shot of really cold temps by the end of the week. 

SATURDAY: Morning fog, mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 (record: 82- 1957)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers around before sunrise. LOW: 60

SUN: A few morning showers. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 65

MON: Inland freeze. Mostly cloudy. 35/54

TUE: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. 35/62

WED: Cloudy with showers late in the day. 45/65

THURS: Clearing sky and turning much colder. 42/53

FRI: Mostly sunny and cold. 31/53

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Warm Saturday, Cooler on Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking record breaking heat for Saturday, January 10, 2026.

