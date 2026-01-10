FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and hot Saturday, cooler weather Sunday, and into next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Patchy fog to start out the day with mild temperatures in the 60s.

A lot of sunshine and WARM temperatures Saturday. Expecting a high of 85° in Jacksonville today (record- 82° - 1957)

It’ll be in the upper 70s at the beaches.

Isolated showers across the area on Sunday morning as a cold front moves through.

It is going to be noticeably windy and cloudy on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 60s throughout the day.

JAGS GAME: There will be a few light showers around in the morning for tailgating. But it will be dry for kickoff. It’ll be cloudy and breezy.

COLD by Monday morning with an inland freeze. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s.

Next storm system will arrive late on Wednesday bringing rain and another shot of really cold temps by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers around before sunrise. LOW: 60

SUN: A few morning showers. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 65

MON: Inland freeze. Mostly cloudy. 35/54

TUE: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. 35/62

WED: Cloudy with showers late in the day. 45/65

THURS: Clearing sky and turning much colder. 42/53

FRI: Mostly sunny and cold. 31/53

