FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A very cold morning kicks off a prolonged stretch of winter weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures in our area.

It’s the coldest morning of the winter season so far.

Jacksonville has been as cold as 26 degrees as of 3 a.m.

Temperatures have been as low as 20 degrees in Southeast Georgia.

Jacksonville should rise above 32 degrees around 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Inland neighborhoods will remain below freezing until 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through mid-morning due to the cold.

through mid-morning due to the cold. It’s a sunny and cool day with frost and freezing temps returning to inland spots tonight.

Saturday’s pretty pleasant - highs get close to 70 and there is no risk for a freeze anywhere Saturday night.

A line of rain tracks across the area on Sunday.

There will be some snow flurries/sleet well inland in SE Georgia. Sunday morning with that line of rain.

Given the current forecast, we are NOT predicting snow in Jacksonville & NE Florida.

Accumulations up in SE GA look slim to none.

Monday morning will be similarly cold to this morning with widespread frost & freezes.

Sunday night & Monday morning will be another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

MLK Day features more sunshine but more cold with daytime highs only in the 50s.

We’re tracking additional frost & freezing temps Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day thru mid-morning. Sunny & Chilly. High: 56

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Inland Frost & Freeze. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. 36/68

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain. Chilly. 46/52

MLK DAY: Widespread AM Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Chilly. 27/53

TUESDAY: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 30/56WED: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/60

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 38/64

