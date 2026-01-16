Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A very cold morning kicks off a prolonged stretch of winter weather

First Alert Weather Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures in our area.

  • It’s the coldest morning of the winter season so far.
  • Jacksonville has been as cold as 26 degrees as of 3 a.m.
  • Temperatures have been as low as 20 degrees in Southeast Georgia.
  • Jacksonville should rise above 32 degrees around 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Inland neighborhoods will remain below freezing until 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through mid-morning due to the cold.
  • It’s a sunny and cool day with frost and freezing temps returning to inland spots tonight.
  • Saturday’s pretty pleasant - highs get close to 70 and there is no risk for a freeze anywhere Saturday night.
  • A line of rain tracks across the area on Sunday.
  • There will be some snow flurries/sleet well inland in SE Georgia. Sunday morning with that line of rain.
  • Given the current forecast, we are NOT predicting snow in Jacksonville & NE Florida.
  • Accumulations up in SE GA look slim to none.
  • Monday morning will be similarly cold to this morning with widespread frost & freezes.
  • Sunday night & Monday morning will be another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
  • MLK Day features more sunshine but more cold with daytime highs only in the 50s.
  • We’re tracking additional frost & freezing temps Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day thru mid-morning. Sunny & Chilly. High: 56

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Inland Frost & Freeze. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. 36/68

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain. Chilly. 46/52

MLK DAY: Widespread AM Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Chilly. 27/53

TUESDAY: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 30/56WED: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/60

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 38/64

