FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A very cold morning kicks off a prolonged stretch of winter weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures in our area.
- It’s the coldest morning of the winter season so far.
- Jacksonville has been as cold as 26 degrees as of 3 a.m.
- Temperatures have been as low as 20 degrees in Southeast Georgia.
- Jacksonville should rise above 32 degrees around 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Inland neighborhoods will remain below freezing until 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through mid-morning due to the cold.
- It’s a sunny and cool day with frost and freezing temps returning to inland spots tonight.
- Saturday’s pretty pleasant - highs get close to 70 and there is no risk for a freeze anywhere Saturday night.
- A line of rain tracks across the area on Sunday.
- There will be some snow flurries/sleet well inland in SE Georgia. Sunday morning with that line of rain.
- Given the current forecast, we are NOT predicting snow in Jacksonville & NE Florida.
- Accumulations up in SE GA look slim to none.
- Monday morning will be similarly cold to this morning with widespread frost & freezes.
- Sunday night & Monday morning will be another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
- MLK Day features more sunshine but more cold with daytime highs only in the 50s.
- We’re tracking additional frost & freezing temps Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.
TODAY: First Alert Weather Day thru mid-morning. Sunny & Chilly. High: 56
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Inland Frost & Freeze. Low: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. 36/68
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain. Chilly. 46/52
MLK DAY: Widespread AM Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Chilly. 27/53
TUESDAY: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 30/56WED: AM Inland Frost & Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/60
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 38/64
