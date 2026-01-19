FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost/freeze, gradual warming trend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures and widespread frost in our area.
- This morning is cold!
- Temperatures have dropped to the 20s inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.
- Widespread frost and freeze this AM.
- Some neighborhoods along the coast will stay above freezing.
- Highs today in the mid 50s
- Overnight, another inland frost/freeze away from the coast.
- We return to near 70 degrees in the afternoon by the end of the week.
TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Freezing start, then sunny and cool. HIGH: 56
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 30
TUESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. 30/56
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 48/71
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers. 50/68
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 48/59
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️