Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost/freeze, gradual warming trend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Day
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures and widespread frost in our area.

  • This morning is cold!
  • Temperatures have dropped to the 20s inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.
  • Widespread frost and freeze this AM.
    • Some neighborhoods along the coast will stay above freezing.
  • Highs today in the mid 50s
  • Overnight, another inland frost/freeze away from the coast.
  • We return to near 70 degrees in the afternoon by the end of the week.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Freezing start, then sunny and cool. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 48/71

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers. 50/68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 48/59

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read