FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FRIDAY AND MONDAY: Coldest weather of the year so far for Jacksonville area

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS IN EFFECT EARLY FRIDAY… & SUNDAY/EARLY MONDAY

Here's what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

THURSDAY NIGHT/EARLY FRIDAY

The coldest temperatures of the winter so far will be here Thursday night/early Friday with temperatures dropping into the 20s near/west of Interstate 95, and 29-32 degrees at the Beaches. So, a frost and freeze all the way to the coast. The First Alert Forecast is for 25 degrees at the official Jacksonville reporting station, Jacksonville International Airport, which is 3 degrees from the record low of 22 degrees set in 1927 and about 20 degrees below average.

EARLY SATURDAY

Not as cold but still a light freeze/frost inland so near/west of I-95; Beaches stay above freezing.

SUNDAY

The next strong cold front arrives. This front will be accompanied by rain showers through the day. It’s possible a bit of light sleet or a few flurries could mix with the rain over inland Southeast Georgia, but no accumulations in our viewing area are expected right now. More significant snow may occur in the Carolinas.

MONDAY/MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Another very cold early morning with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s and another frost/freeze all the way to the Beaches.

