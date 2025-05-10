FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday and Monday for rounds of heavy rain, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with storms coming in evening.

The First Alert Weather Day Sunday is for storms that could disrupt outdoor events and Mother’s Day plans

The First Alert Weather Day Monday is for heavy rain and storms that could slow the commutes and cause localized flooding.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

This Saturday morning there are some inland showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere and temperatures in the 60s/70s.

Rain quickly returns Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times through the entire day, some very heavy. An isolated strong storm is possible.

Additional rounds of heavy rain are likely through Monday, increasing the flooding potential. Widespread rain totals of 2-4″ are likely, with pockets of 4-6″ expected.

Determining where exactly storms will fire off this weekend is tricky, but 100% of our area is expected to see rain at one point or another through Monday.

A stormy weekend is underway, but there will still be dry hours mixed in. Rain coverage today will be highest in the afternoon and evening hours, with an isolated severe storm possible.

Some showers and storms are expected early Saturday night before drying out into Sunday morning.

Here’s your First Alert Weather forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms then partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some strong. 68/83

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some strong. 68/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a few showers/storms. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

