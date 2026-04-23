First Alert Weather: Dry conditions continue, tracking the local wildfire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and cool morning commute.
- Calm winds will allow any wildfire smoke to settle to the surface through mid-morning.
- Still a very high wildfire risk today for NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Highs in the mid 70s at the coast and lower to mid 80s well inland.
- Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the S at 5 -15 mph.
- Winds will switch to the southeast once the sea breeze rolls inland between 1 and 3 pm for Jacksonville.
- Some smoke from wildfire smoke across the area today.
- The long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated showers over the weekend and early next week.
- Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice.
TODAY: Some patchy smoke early. Partly cloudy and dry. High: 82
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 59/88
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 61/88
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 63/87
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
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