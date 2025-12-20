First Alert Weather: Dry weather prevails as Christmastime approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday has been a touch cool, but still sunny & really nice
- Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night
- Any frost potential should stay limited to well inland SE Georgia
- Heads up for some fog in the morning, including Jax & the I-95 corridor
- Sunday will bring a few more clouds, but it will still be a great day
- Onshore winds pick up Monday, cooling temperatures a bit
- There may be a brief shower near the coast Monday, but most (if not all) will stay dry
- Temps mild back up into the mid 70s Tuesday, and then all the way through Christmas Day
- Little to no rain remains in the forecast for at least the next 7 days, potentially beyond
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Areas of Fog. Low: 42
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72
- MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Slightly Cooler. 50/67
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Mild. 52/76
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Sunny. 50/73
- CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/73
- FRI: Sunny & Mild. 50/77
- SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 53/73
