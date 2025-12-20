First Alert Weather: Dry weather prevails as Christmastime approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday has been a touch cool, but still sunny & really nice

Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night

Any frost potential should stay limited to well inland SE Georgia

Heads up for some fog in the morning, including Jax & the I-95 corridor

Sunday will bring a few more clouds, but it will still be a great day

Onshore winds pick up Monday, cooling temperatures a bit

There may be a brief shower near the coast Monday, but most (if not all) will stay dry

Temps mild back up into the mid 70s Tuesday, and then all the way through Christmas Day

Little to no rain remains in the forecast for at least the next 7 days, potentially beyond

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Areas of Fog. Low: 42

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72

MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Slightly Cooler. 50/67

TUE: Partly Sunny & Mild. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Sunny. 50/73

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/73

FRI: Sunny & Mild. 50/77

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 53/73

