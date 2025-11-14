First Alert Weather: Dry with cool nights and mild to warm days through the weekend

Local

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Beautiful weather will continue through the weekend with lows in the 40s & 50s with some patchy fog by sunrise & afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s under plenty of sun.
  • Grab a sweater or light jacket after sunset for the Jacksonville Fair.  Sunscreen & water for the Jags kickoff Sunday with a 1 p.m. temp. near 80 degrees.
  • Unfortunately, no rain through next week.

Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 48
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & rather warm.  High: 80
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 52
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit breezy in the afternoon. High: 81
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny.  56/78
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.  54/82
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  57/80
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny.  59/81
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

