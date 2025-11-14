First Alert Weather: Dry with cool nights and mild to warm days through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Beautiful weather will continue through the weekend with lows in the 40s & 50s with some patchy fog by sunrise & afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s under plenty of sun.
- Grab a sweater or light jacket after sunset for the Jacksonville Fair. Sunscreen & water for the Jags kickoff Sunday with a 1 p.m. temp. near 80 degrees.
- Unfortunately, no rain through next week.
Tropics:
Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 48
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & rather warm. High: 80
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 52
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit breezy in the afternoon. High: 81
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/78
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/82
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82
