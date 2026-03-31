NFL unanimously approves Orlando’s Camping World Stadium as Jaguars’ 2027 temporary home

ORLANDO, Fla. — NFL team owners on Tuesday unanimously approved terms of a temporary, one-year stadium lease between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida Citrus Sports for the Jaguars to use Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, during the 2027 season.

The team said the measure was approved during the league 2026 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.

Camping World Stadium will accordingly be designated as the Jaguars’ home stadium in 2027, when the team will be displaced due to renovation of EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Here’s what the key players had to say about the development:

Shad Khan, Team Owner, Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jaguars couldn’t ask for a better scenario than Orlando and Camping World Stadium as our temporary home in 2027. This couldn’t have happened without the endorsement of the league and team owners who approved our plan two years ago for a renovated Stadium of the Future in Downtown Jacksonville, and we’re especially appreciative of the support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the process.

“We’re also grateful to the team at Florida Citrus Sports that made this solution a reality that will benefit all, including Jaguars fans just a few hours away in Jacksonville. This is a win that everyone can celebrate.”

Mark Lamping, President, Jacksonville Jaguars

“Following the comprehensive evaluation of our 2027 season playing options, we are pleased that the NFL and NFL owners unanimously agree that Orlando is the location that best meets the needs of the Jaguars, our 2027 opponents, and the National Football League. This temporary relocation is a necessary and important step to facilitate the 2028 completion of Jacksonville’s Stadium of the Future.

“We are deeply grateful to our fanbase for their continued support, patience, and enthusiasm during this interim period. We are also incredibly thankful for the support of Florida Citrus Sports, the City of Orlando, Orange County and other stakeholders for making this 2027 home for the Jaguars possible.”

Steve Hogan, CEO, Florida Citrus Sports

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans to Orlando for the 2027 season. Hosting NFL regular-season football is a major milestone for our city, and we’re grateful to the Jaguars and NFL ownership for their belief in our community. Orange County and the City of Orlando have invested significant resources in our stadium campus, and the 2027 season will provide a tremendous opportunity to deliver a first-class fan experience and further elevate Orlando’s standing as a host for major sporting events.”

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