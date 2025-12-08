Local

First Alert Weather: Drying out after a wet end to the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some areas of light rain/fog/mist early this morning.

  • The rain won’t be a big issue for the AM commute.
  • We will still have wet roads and areas of fog around in spots.
  • Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s
  • Tonight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
  • Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon
  • Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Isolated showers ending early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clearing sky. LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably colder. 40/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 45/66

THURSDAY: Sunny. 45/69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/66

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 8, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read