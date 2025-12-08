First Alert Weather: Drying out after a wet end to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some areas of light rain/fog/mist early this morning.

The rain won’t be a big issue for the AM commute.

We will still have wet roads and areas of fog around in spots.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s

Tonight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon

Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Isolated showers ending early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clearing sky. LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably colder. 40/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 45/66

THURSDAY: Sunny. 45/69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/66

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 8, 2025

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

