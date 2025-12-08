First Alert Weather: Drying out after a wet end to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some areas of light rain/fog/mist early this morning.
- The rain won’t be a big issue for the AM commute.
- We will still have wet roads and areas of fog around in spots.
- Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s
- Tonight, we drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
- Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon
- Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
TODAY: Isolated showers ending early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 63
TONIGHT: Clearing sky. LOW: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably colder. 40/59
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 45/66
THURSDAY: Sunny. 45/69
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/72
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/66
