First Alert Weather: Early AM showers, dropping temperatures through the morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: a few showers exiting the coast with damp roads left behind.

Temperatures in the 70s falling into the 60s and 50s this morning when the rain is done.

Mostly cloudy skies today.

Some breaks in the clouds this afternoon and evening.

Breezy northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.

Mainly dry after the early morning showers.

Widespread frost/freeze tonight, including the coastline.

20s inland and lower 30s at the coast.



Cover sensitive plants even at the beaches.

Highs only in the 40s tomorrow with sunny skies.

Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Early AM showers, Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. THIS AFTERNOON: 58

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Frost and freeze extending all the way to the beaches. Sunny and cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 28/54

THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58

FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58

SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 32/47

SUNDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 27/50

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️