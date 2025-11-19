First Alert Weather: Early morning fog before near record warmth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there will be some areas of dense fog in some local neighborhoods around Jacksonville.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and 50s.

We will see mostly sunny skies today after the fog burns off around 8 AM.

Temperatures will make it to near record highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Near record warmth extends into parts of the weekend as well.

No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 83 (Record: 84 - 1958)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/84 (Record: 86 - 1988)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1991)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81

