First Alert Weather: Evening storms and a continuing heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Wednesday evening forecast and beyond:

  • Storms will be scattered across the area – including *some* of the beaches into early this evening, followed by clearing skies.
  • The heat wave continues Thursday-Friday with only isolated afternoon storms. Less than a quarter of the area will get any rain as afternoon temperatures soar to near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures between 106-113 degrees.
  • Storms will increase over the weekend, taking a bit of the edge off the heat. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

  • TONIGHT: Widely scattered locally heavy evening storms shifting inland then dissipating… partly cloudy. Low: 76
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with isolated afternoon storms. High: 98
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 76
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 97
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms increasing. 79/95
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with midday & afternoon storms. 75/90
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. 74/89
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

