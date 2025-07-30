First Alert Weather: Evening storms and a continuing heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Wednesday evening forecast and beyond:

Storms will be scattered across the area – including *some* of the beaches into early this evening, followed by clearing skies.

The heat wave continues Thursday-Friday with only isolated afternoon storms. Less than a quarter of the area will get any rain as afternoon temperatures soar to near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures between 106-113 degrees.

Storms will increase over the weekend, taking a bit of the edge off the heat. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Widely scattered locally heavy evening storms shifting inland then dissipating… partly cloudy. Low: 76

