First Alert Weather: Evening storms and a continuing heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Wednesday evening forecast and beyond:
- Storms will be scattered across the area – including *some* of the beaches into early this evening, followed by clearing skies.
- The heat wave continues Thursday-Friday with only isolated afternoon storms. Less than a quarter of the area will get any rain as afternoon temperatures soar to near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures between 106-113 degrees.
- Storms will increase over the weekend, taking a bit of the edge off the heat. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
Tropics
No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
- TONIGHT: Widely scattered locally heavy evening storms shifting inland then dissipating… partly cloudy. Low: 76
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with isolated afternoon storms. High: 98
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 76
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 97
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms increasing. 79/95
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with midday & afternoon storms. 75/90
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. 74/89
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91
