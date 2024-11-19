First Alert Weather: Expect rain tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says rain will spread from west to east overnight with most of the rain falling between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from west to east across the area.

While all areas should get rain, amounts don’t look to be all that much averaging a third of an inch or less with a few pockets of a half inch to an inch.

Wednesday will still be warm with a few lingering showers in the morning as the sun breaks out in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Much cooler air will filter into the area Wednesday night and remain through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be only in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s – the coolest in months.

Tropical moisture from what was Sara is being drawn northward ahead of a strong cold front helping to produce heavy rain. Otherwise, no tropical development is expected anytime soon. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a period of showers overnight. Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers in the morning otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing, cooler. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 64

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 68

MONDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75

THE TROPICS: The leftover tropical moisture from what was Sara is being drawn northward ahead of a cold front moving across the Gulf Coast. No tropical systems anytime soon. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

