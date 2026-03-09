First Alert Weather: Feeling like early summer the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures ranging 65-70 degrees.

The weather story today is the warmth. Highs will rise into the middle 80s for most neighborhoods under plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday is similarly warm with some inland neighborhoods approaching 90°. March 10, 1947 is Jacksonville’s earliest 90° day on record.

Even warmer Wednesday with many inland neighborhoods close to/reaching 90°.

A cold front is forecast to sweep across our area Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon.

Rain and storms Thursday may impact Round 1 of The Players.

Cooler temperatures settle in Friday into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 63/89 (Record: 91 - 1974)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 66/78

FRIDAY: Cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sun. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/82

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️