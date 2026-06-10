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First Alert Weather: Few evening inland showers south & west of Jacksonville

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A few evening showers tonight south & west of Jacksonville with some locally heavy downpours in Putnam Co. in particular.  Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.
  • Thursday & Friday will turn hotter with isolated afternoon t’storms, especially inland.  Highs reach the low to mid-90s.
  • Afternoon storms will increase over the weekend with highs in the mid-90s and feel-like temps. 100+.

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Tropics:

  • All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We’re keeping an eye on the Western Gulf for some possible weak tropical development toward this weekend/early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few inland evening showers south & west of Jax… partly cloudy. Low: 71
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storms. High: 92
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy.  Low: 72
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 95
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/94
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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