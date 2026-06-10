First Alert Weather: Few evening inland showers south & west of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few evening showers tonight south & west of Jacksonville with some locally heavy downpours in Putnam Co. in particular. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.
- Thursday & Friday will turn hotter with isolated afternoon t’storms, especially inland. Highs reach the low to mid-90s.
- Afternoon storms will increase over the weekend with highs in the mid-90s and feel-like temps. 100+.
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Tropics:
- All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We’re keeping an eye on the Western Gulf for some possible weak tropical development toward this weekend/early next week.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few inland evening showers south & west of Jax… partly cloudy. Low: 71
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storms. High: 92
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 95
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood