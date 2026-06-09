First Alert Weather: A few evening showers south of I-10

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Winds off the Atlantic are helping to produce a few showers that will continue into this evening, mainly south of Jacksonville.

Otherwise, partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Heating up the rest of the week with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with many areas staying dry.

Highs will reach the low 90s through Thursday, then the mid-90s on Friday.

A hot and humid weekend on the way with a few afternoon thunderstorms each day, but plenty of dry hours.

Highs in the low to mid 90s with feel-like temps. 100-105.

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TROPICS: All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list.

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TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers, partly cloudy. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 72/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 73/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 74/92

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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