First Alert Weather: A few evening showers south of I-10

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Winds off the Atlantic are helping to produce a few showers that will continue into this evening, mainly south of Jacksonville.
- Otherwise, partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.
- Heating up the rest of the week with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with many areas staying dry.
- Highs will reach the low 90s through Thursday, then the mid-90s on Friday.
- A hot and humid weekend on the way with a few afternoon thunderstorms each day, but plenty of dry hours.
- Highs in the low to mid 90s with feel-like temps. 100-105.
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TROPICS: All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list.
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TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers, partly cloudy. Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 92
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 72/95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 73/94
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 73/92
MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 73/93
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 74/92
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