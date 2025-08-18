FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few inland showers, high rip current risk from distant hurricane “Erin”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday afternoon will bring showers moving inland until sunset, with the temperature between the high 80s and lower 90s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Monday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.

Showers should fade after sunset on Monday.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with an isolated coastal shower.

Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast

High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”

Breakers will be 5+ feet on Tuesday and 6-9+ feet on Wednesday with higher swells offshore.

The best advice is to stay out of the water.

Some minor beach erosion is possible at high tide on Tuesday/Wednesday.

TROPICS :

Powerful hurricane Erin is a Category 4 hurricane again north of the Turks and Caicos

Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.

Erin is growing in size and is pushing a large swell toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.

Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Thursday.

Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Higher-than-normal tides are possible later this week, which could result in minor coastal flooding in flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, another tropical wave bears watching in the long range, but it is far too soon for any specifics.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower along the coast. High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at the coast, isolated shower. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/93

