FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few inland showers, high rip current risk from distant hurricane “Erin”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday afternoon will bring showers moving inland until sunset, with the temperature between the high 80s and lower 90s.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Monday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.
- Showers should fade after sunset on Monday.
- Mostly sunny on Tuesday with an isolated coastal shower.
- Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast
- High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”
- Breakers will be 5+ feet on Tuesday and 6-9+ feet on Wednesday with higher swells offshore.
- The best advice is to stay out of the water.
- Some minor beach erosion is possible at high tide on Tuesday/Wednesday.
- TROPICS:
- Powerful hurricane Erin is a Category 4 hurricane again north of the Turks and Caicos
- Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.
- Erin is growing in size and is pushing a large swell toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.
- Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Thursday.
- Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.
- Higher-than-normal tides are possible later this week, which could result in minor coastal flooding in flood-prone tidal locations.
- Behind Erin, another tropical wave bears watching in the long range, but it is far too soon for any specifics.
- The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower along the coast. High: 93
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at the coast, isolated shower. 73/92
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92
MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️