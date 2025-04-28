First Alert Weather: A few inland showers & storms, but many places in Jacksonville stay dry today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday morning, there were scattered showers and storms over Southeast Georgia that dropped up to an inch of rain in a few spots.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect the rest of Monday and into Tuesday:

On Monday afternoon into early evening, widely scattered showers and storms will happen inland and mainly over Northeast Florida, west of Interstate 95, and especially west of U.S. 301.

Well inland is where we will see the best chance for rain and even there it will be scattered, but locally heavy in the few spots that get some rain.

Much of Duval County will miss out on rain.

The few showers and storms will diminish by 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while sliding toward the southeast.

For most areas, this will be the 17th day in a row without rain.

We will be back to dry for the rest of the week.

