First Alert Weather: A few more storms before a rare August cold front

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • We’ve had a few showers & storms this afternoon & evening, but not everywhere
  • A few storms will linger through around sunset this evening, mainly south of I-10
  • Monday will be hotter with more sunshine, and still a few afternoon storms
  • Then a cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday
  • Temps won’t get cooler - it stays hot - but drier air moves in 
  • Humidity will be lower Tue/Wed with little to no rain
  • Morning temps will be comfortable in the 60s, mainly in SE GA
  • The last time Jax was in the 60s was early June
  • On-shore winds build in late week into Labor Day Weekend, bringing a few showers at times
  • Daytime highs will head below average into the mid-80s and in some cases, low 80s

Tropics:

  • Fernand is still out there, and it stays way out there
  • A tropical wave is approaching the Caribbean, but it may not even develop
  • There are no tropical threats to FL or the US for at least a week, potentially longer
  • The next named storm is “Gabrielle”

7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower South Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 93
  • TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/94
  • WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Hot but Nice. 69/90
  • THU: Partly Sunny & Slightly Cooler, A Few Storms. 70/87
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/87
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86

