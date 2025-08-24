First Alert Weather: A few more storms before a rare August cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

We’ve had a few showers & storms this afternoon & evening, but not everywhere

A few storms will linger through around sunset this evening, mainly south of I-10

Monday will be hotter with more sunshine, and still a few afternoon storms

Then a cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday

Temps won’t get cooler - it stays hot - but drier air moves in

Humidity will be lower Tue/Wed with little to no rain

Morning temps will be comfortable in the 60s, mainly in SE GA

The last time Jax was in the 60s was early June

On-shore winds build in late week into Labor Day Weekend, bringing a few showers at times

Daytime highs will head below average into the mid-80s and in some cases, low 80s

Tropics:

Fernand is still out there, and it stays way out there

A tropical wave is approaching the Caribbean, but it may not even develop

There are no tropical threats to FL or the US for at least a week, potentially longer

The next named storm is “Gabrielle”

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower South Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 93

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/94

WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Hot but Nice. 69/90

THU: Partly Sunny & Slightly Cooler, A Few Storms. 70/87

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86

