FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few morning coastal showers, Rain at times for the holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a few showers closer to the coast for the early morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 70s.
- Today will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon.
- Scattered heavy downpours will develop by mid-morning and linger into the afternoon.
- On-and-off showers and storms are expected over the holiday weekend, even in the morning.
- Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.
TROPICS:
- We will watch a tropical wave emerge of the coast of Africa on Sunday.
- No local threats through Labor Day and into next week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered heavy downpours and embedded storms. HIGH: 87
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. LOW: 72
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms at times. 72/86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 73/86
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 72/87
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 71/89
