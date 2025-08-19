FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers as coastal swells increase from “Erin”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday evening is bringing rainstorms moving inland with temperatures in the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Tuesday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.

Showers should fade after sunset.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with an isolated coastal shower moving southwest off the Atlantic.

Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast

High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”

Breakers will be 7-10+ feet on Wednesday with higher seas offshore.

The best advice is to stay out of the water.

Some beach erosion is possible at high tides.

TROPICS :

Hurricane Erin is a Category 2 hurricane east of the Bahamas.

Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.

Erin’s wind field is very large and is expected to grow, pushing large swells toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.

Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Thursday.

Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Higher-than-normal tides are possible later this week, which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, two other tropical waves bears watching in the long-range, but it is far too soon for any specifics.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower along the coast. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/92

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️