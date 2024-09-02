First Alert Weather: Few showers, storms for Labor Day, a wet week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The weather for Labor Day is shaping up to be a typical late-summer day across our area, with highs reaching the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. Residents can expect a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

A slow-moving front currently to our north will stall across the region, bringing high chances of rain throughout the rest of the week. This stalled front will also lead to gusty winds along the coast, rip currents, and cooler-than-average high temperatures. Some neighborhoods could see rain totals exceeding 5 inches through the weekend.

Tropics:

Three areas are being monitored for potential development.

None of them currently pose any threat to Georgia or Florida.

The next named storm will be Francine.

Today’s Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a few storms. High: 92°F (80s at the beaches)

Partly sunny with a few storms. 92°F (80s at the beaches) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 74°F

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High/Low: 87°F/74°F

Partly cloudy, becoming breezy, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 87°F/74°F Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered showers and isolated storms. High/Low: 86°F/75°F

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered showers and isolated storms. 86°F/75°F Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered showers and isolated storms. High/Low: 85°F/75°F

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered showers and isolated storms. 85°F/75°F Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High/Low: 86°F/74°F

Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 86°F/74°F Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High/Low: 88°F/74°F

Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 88°F/74°F Sunday: Partly sunny, with a few storms. High/Low: 87°F/73°F

