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First Alert Weather: Few showers and storms, seasonally hot & humid

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A few isolated showers & storms into this evening; otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.
  • Hot & humid Wed. with a few afternoon showers & storms that shift more inland by late in the day, with highs 90-95.
  • A steady light to moderate breeze off the Atlantic for Thursday through Saturday will lead to cooler temps. at the beaches, with a few morning showers & highs in the 80s. Inland, there will be a few midday & afternoon storms with highs around 90.

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Tropics:

  • No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak tropical wave will move into the SW Atlantic late in the week/this weekend but no development is expected. A stronger tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa but is encountering hostile conditions.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy.  Low: 76
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning coastal shower… few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 75/92
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 74/91
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/92
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/93

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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