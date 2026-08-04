First Alert Weather: Few showers and storms, seasonally hot & humid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few isolated showers & storms into this evening; otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Hot & humid Wed. with a few afternoon showers & storms that shift more inland by late in the day, with highs 90-95.

A steady light to moderate breeze off the Atlantic for Thursday through Saturday will lead to cooler temps. at the beaches, with a few morning showers & highs in the 80s. Inland, there will be a few midday & afternoon storms with highs around 90.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak tropical wave will move into the SW Atlantic late in the week/this weekend but no development is expected. A stronger tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa but is encountering hostile conditions.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

Isolated shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning coastal shower… few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90

Partly cloudy with a morning coastal shower… few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 75/92

Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 75/92 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 74/91

Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 74/91 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91 MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/92

Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/92 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/93

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