FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers today, and watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm Sunday, rising surf, Imelda stirs offshore, and Humberto intensifies in the Atlantic.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is quiet with temperatures in the 70s and a few areas of patchy inland fog.

Sunday will be warm in the 80s with partly cloudy skies and a few showers at times coming in off the ocean.

Seas and surf start to increase Sunday ahead of Tropical Depression 9, with a gradual increase in the rip current risk at local beaches.

As future Imelda passes well offshore our coastline Monday & Tuesday, breezy onshore winds will continue a high risk of rip currents at all beaches with rough and dangerous surf. A few breezy showers are expected to pivot onshore at times, but the core of any significant weather will remain well east of our area.

As future Imelda pulls away mid-week, drier air settles into the region with comfortable mornings in the 60s and cooler afternoons in the low 80s.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Humberto became a Category 5 hurricane Saturday, the second Category 5 this year (Erin was the first).

Humberto will stay far away from the United States.

Tropical Depression 9 is slowly organizing on Sunday morning over the Bahamas. It will likely become Tropical Storm Imelda later in the day.

Growing confidence in the storm moving north, then sharply east, staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, highly dangerous waves, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast with some coastal showers. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers at times. 72/83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated showers. 71/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 68/83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 66/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/82

