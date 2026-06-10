First Alert Weather: A few showers today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures mainly in the 70s.
- A few showers are lined up along the coast and will continue the next several hours as they gradually shift inland after sunrise.
- Rain won’t occur for everyone today and won’t be significant, but some neighborhoods, especially east of Highway 301, will see some intermittent rain.
- Despite spotty showers today, temperatures will still rise to near 90 this afternoon.
- Heat builds Thursday into the weekend with above average temperatures in the middle 90s (not record heat). Humidity will be a factor, with feels like temperatures 100-105F by the weekend.
- A higher chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms arrives this weekend and lasts into early next week. Many dry hours will be in the mix, though.
TROPICS:
- No active storms. No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 91
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon storm. 71/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/95 (Feels like 100+)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/94 (Feels like 100-105)
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/93 (Feels like 100-105)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/93
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/92
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