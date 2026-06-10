First Alert Weather: A few showers today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

A few showers are lined up along the coast and will continue the next several hours as they gradually shift inland after sunrise.

Rain won’t occur for everyone today and won’t be significant, but some neighborhoods, especially east of Highway 301, will see some intermittent rain.

Despite spotty showers today, temperatures will still rise to near 90 this afternoon.

Heat builds Thursday into the weekend with above average temperatures in the middle 90s (not record heat). Humidity will be a factor, with feels like temperatures 100-105F by the weekend.

A higher chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms arrives this weekend and lasts into early next week. Many dry hours will be in the mix, though.

TROPICS:

No active storms. No areas of concern.

Wednesday morning tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon storm. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/95 (Feels like 100+)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/94 (Feels like 100-105)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/93 (Feels like 100-105)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 10, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️