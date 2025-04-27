First Alert Weather: A few showers in view with more summer-like heat

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

It’s another 90° day in Jax with lots of sunshine.

The sea breeze is advancing well inland this afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms have popped up in Southeast Georgia. There’s even been a few spots of rain near the Jacksonville Metro in Northeast Florida. The best chance for an isolated shower/storm this evening & tonight will be inland & also in SE GA.

A few showers will be hanging out near the coast of SE GA Monday morning.

Areas of rain gradually shift toward I-95/Jacksonville Metro midday, then inland by afternoon.

The best chance for rain in Jacksonville will be midday, but several neighborhoods will miss out. The best chance for heavy downpours of rain & some thunder & lightning will be inland & SW of Jax

Temperatures cool slightly Mon/Tue before warming back up to near 90° on Thu/Fri.

Most of the work week is dry.

Next weekend is showing signs of more rain, especially on Saturday - we’ll be tracking it.

Here’s your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower North. Low: 66

TOMORROW: A Few Showers & Storms, Shifting Inland. High: 84

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 65/81

WED: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/86

THU: Mostly Sunny. 62/87

FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/89

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/88

SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/83

