Local

First Alert Weather: A few showers in view with more summer-like heat

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • It’s another 90° day in Jax with lots of sunshine.
  • The sea breeze is advancing well inland this afternoon.
  • Isolated showers and storms have popped up in Southeast Georgia. There’s even been a few spots of rain near the Jacksonville Metro in Northeast Florida. The best chance for an isolated shower/storm this evening & tonight will be inland & also in SE GA.
  • A few showers will be hanging out near the coast of SE GA Monday morning.
  • Areas of rain gradually shift toward I-95/Jacksonville Metro midday, then inland by afternoon.
  • The best chance for rain in Jacksonville will be midday, but several neighborhoods will miss out. The best chance for heavy downpours of rain & some thunder & lightning will be inland & SW of Jax
  • Temperatures cool slightly Mon/Tue before warming back up to near 90° on Thu/Fri.
  • Most of the work week is dry.
  • Next weekend is showing signs of more rain, especially on Saturday - we’ll be tracking it.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Here’s your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Iso. Shower North. Low: 66
  • TOMORROW: A Few Showers & Storms, Shifting Inland. High: 84
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 65/81
  • WED: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/86
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 62/87
  • FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/89
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/88
  • SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/83

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0

Most Read