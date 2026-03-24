Georgia high school students can no longer use cellphones in class if Gov. Kemp signs bill

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will soon decide whether to ban phones in Georgia high schools.

The Georgia Senate voted unanimously to ban cellphone use from the first bell to the last one of the school day.

If Kemp signs the bill, it will start with the 2027-2028 school year.

Cellphones are already banned in elementary and middle schools in the Peach State and new data shows positive results from that ban.

Lawmakers say students appear to perform better when they can’t use their phones during the school day.

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