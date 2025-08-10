First Alert Weather: A few storms, more sunshine, and a big warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Showers continue to stream across the area this evening

Rain totals today have been around 1-2″ in Glynn, Duval & St. Johns Counties

Some neighborhoods in Glynn County have received almost 10″ of rain this week. TEN.

There may be some isolated showers lingering along the coast overnight & early Monday

BACK TO SCHOOL Monday morning looks partly cloudy & humid

We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with a few storms in the afternoon & evening

Best threat area for storms will be along & west of I-95

There will be some rain each day this week

We’ll track the sea breeze each day, either side of I-95, for the best chance for storms

High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the risk for severe weather down

That high will also help our temps climb back into the mid/upper 90s mid to late week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Tropics:

There are two areas to watch in the Atlantic

One tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is headed north; it’s of no concern

Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound

It’s likely this wave becomes the next named storm, “Erin.”

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the long-term life of this system

Early indications show it curving out to sea in the W. Atlantic & staying away

The forecast can still change - but there is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even longer

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, August 10 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 91

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92

WED: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. 75/95

THU: Same thing. 74/95

FRI: And again. 75/96

SAT: Yep. 75/94

SUN: One more time. 76/92

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, August 10 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️