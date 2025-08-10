Local

First Alert Weather: A few storms, more sunshine, and a big warming trend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Showers continue to stream across the area this evening
  • Rain totals today have been around 1-2″ in Glynn, Duval & St. Johns Counties
  • Some neighborhoods in Glynn County have received almost 10″ of rain this week. TEN.
  • There may be some isolated showers lingering along the coast overnight & early Monday
  • BACK TO SCHOOL Monday morning looks partly cloudy & humid
  • We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with a few storms in the afternoon & evening
  • Best threat area for storms will be along & west of I-95
  • There will be some rain each day this week 
  • We’ll track the sea breeze each day, either side of I-95, for the best chance for storms
  • High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the risk for severe weather down
  • That high will also help our temps climb back into the mid/upper 90s mid to late week

Tropics:

  • There are two areas to watch in the Atlantic
  • One tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is headed north; it’s of no concern
  • Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound
  • It’s likely this wave becomes the next named storm, “Erin.”
  • There’s a lot we still don’t know about the long-term life of this system
  • Early indications show it curving out to sea in the W. Atlantic & staying away
  • The forecast can still change - but there is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even longer

First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 91
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92
  • WED: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. 75/95
  • THU: Same thing. 74/95
  • FRI: And again. 75/96
  • SAT: Yep. 75/94
  • SUN: One more time. 76/92

