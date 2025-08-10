First Alert Weather: A few storms, more sunshine, and a big warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Showers continue to stream across the area this evening
- Rain totals today have been around 1-2″ in Glynn, Duval & St. Johns Counties
- Some neighborhoods in Glynn County have received almost 10″ of rain this week. TEN.
- There may be some isolated showers lingering along the coast overnight & early Monday
- BACK TO SCHOOL Monday morning looks partly cloudy & humid
- We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with a few storms in the afternoon & evening
- Best threat area for storms will be along & west of I-95
- There will be some rain each day this week
- We’ll track the sea breeze each day, either side of I-95, for the best chance for storms
- High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the risk for severe weather down
- That high will also help our temps climb back into the mid/upper 90s mid to late week
Tropics:
- There are two areas to watch in the Atlantic
- One tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is headed north; it’s of no concern
- Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound
- It’s likely this wave becomes the next named storm, “Erin.”
- There’s a lot we still don’t know about the long-term life of this system
- Early indications show it curving out to sea in the W. Atlantic & staying away
- The forecast can still change - but there is no threat to Florida for at least a week, potentially even longer
First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 91
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92
- WED: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. 75/95
- THU: Same thing. 74/95
- FRI: And again. 75/96
- SAT: Yep. 75/94
- SUN: One more time. 76/92
